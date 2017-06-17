Industry and Political Clouds Shade Shanghai’s 20th Festival Opening

In the shiny, Lyric Theater downtown in China’s biggest city, the Shanghai International Film Festival celebrated its 20th edition on Saturday in relatively low-key fashion.

There were speeches, of course, parades of past award winners and hordes of local media. But the star wattage on the red carpet (festooned with gold cups and an over-sized Cadillac) was a couple of notches lower than in previous years and, on the industry side, there is similarly little expectation of a deals announcement frenzy.

Last year the corridors and conference rooms of the SIFF-owned Crowne Plaza throbbed with slate announcements of jaw-dropping proportions. And there were numerous new connections being hatched between Chinese companies and overseas film makers.

The intervening year has been an instructive one. With hindsight, the 2016 edition of the Shanghai festival looks like the last hurrah of the old era when everything and anything seemed possible. That was before the mid-year box office reality check became apparent.

Since that moment, theatrical box office in China has tracked sideways, despite the building of some 9,000 new screens. And it has been Hollywood movies, with their technical and story-telling strengths now very familiar to Chinese audiences, that have been in the ascendant. Collectively, Mainland Chinese films have struggled with problems of originality and execution, creating an audience perception that they are less good value for money. Many have opened strongly, but faded fast.

This year’s conference and seminar agenda then puts greater emphasis on craft and screenwriting, as well as the usual themes of international co-production.

Another reason for caution is the shadow of national and international politics. No Korean films, reflecting the diplomatic tensions between China and South Korea over missile defense installations. At the national level, this is a big year in the five year Chinese political cycle, with the Party Congress in the autumn, followed by more high-level changes in early 2018.

All that spells self-restraint, political correctness and nobody wanting to be on the wrong side when the political winds change. It is being speculated that politics caused the removal of Ann Hui’s “Our Time Will Come” from the festival’s opening night slot, though the film still plays in competition.

Some camps suggest that the pro-democracy stance of one of Hui’s actors may have caused problems. Other theories point to the replacement opener, Bille August’s “The Chinese Widow” as simply being more politically right for the moment. With China wooing Denmark to be part of its massive trade and infrastructure pact known as the Belt And Road initiative, August’s Denmark-China co-venture fits better.

Incidentally, both films dabble in Chinese civilian heroism against the backdrop of Japanese encroachment during WWII – only one is set in fervid mainland China, one in colonial Hong Kong.

Talent making an entry included France’s Jean Reno, fashion designer Christian Louboutin, actor Louis Koo, directors Feng Xiaogang, Lu Chuan, Zhang Yibai, Ning Hau, Gordon Chan and Andrew Lau and Wang Xiaoshuai, Chinese star actress Zhou Xun, and Italy’s Maria Grazia Cucinotta.

Executives in attendance included China Film Group head La Peikang, SAPPRFT deputy Zhang Hongsen, Bona Film Group chairman Yu Dong, Huayi co-chief James Wang, Huayi senior exec Jerry Ye, IMAX’s Richard Gelfond, Wanda’s John Zeng, the MPA’s William Feng, producer Michael J. Werner, Yasushi Shiina, Chuck Boller and lawyer Michael Stephens.