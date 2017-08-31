Finecut Inks Sales Deals for Warner’s Korean ‘V.I.P.’

Courtesy of Warner Korea

Currently riding high as the top film at the Korean box office, Warner Bros.’ third Korean-language production, “V.I.P.” is to get wider distribution. Sales agent Finecut has scored a series of sales deals in Asia.

The film had been picked up by Klockworx for Japan, Neofilm for Hong Kong and Macau, Moviecloud for Taiwan, Viva Communications for the Philippines, and by CJ E&M Hong Kong for Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Thailand.

Directed by Park Hoon-jung (“New World”), “V.I.P.” was released on Aug. 23. Since then it has has scored a total of $6.84 million from 940,000 admissions.

Starring Jang Dong-gun (“My Way”), Kim Myung-min (“A Day”), Park Hee-soon (“The Age of Shadows”), and Lee Jong-suk (“The Face Reader”), the story revolves around a national intelligence agent, a police detective, and a North Korean officer whose paths cross when they each attempt to capture a North Korean defector, the son of a key political figure who turns out to be a prime suspect in a serial murder case.

