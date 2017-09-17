Desert Drama ‘Saawan’ Selected by Pakistan for Oscar Contention

Academy Awards: Saawan is Pakistan Foreign
Saawan,” a suspense drama set in the remote deserts, has been selected as Pakistan’s contender for the foreign-language Oscars race. The selection was announced by the Pakistan Academy Selection Committee.

Based on real events that highlight societal injustices and the failure of the feudal justice system, the film is directed and lensed by veteran film and TV director Farhan Alam. It was written and produced by U.S.-based physician Mashood Qadri, through production company Kalakar Films.

According to the producers’ online synopsis “Sawaan” is “the story of a handicapped 9-year old boy, abandoned in a desolate valley in the mountains of Balochistan. The boy is rejected by his father, intimidated by society, harassed by friends and left alone in a valley in the scorching heat to die, due to his disability. Strengthened by memories and dreams of the love of his mother, he begins a perilous journey back to his family in the main city.”

The film picked up awards at the Madrid International Film Festival, the Social World Film Festival and other events.

Other tech credits go to Indian film editor Aseem Sinha and a music score by U.S.-based Amir Isilah, making for what the producers describe is a product of co-operation between Bollywood, Hollywood and the Pakistani film industry.

