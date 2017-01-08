Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has opened with $31 million in China during the Friday-Sunday weekend, driving the tentpole to $914.4 million in worldwide box office.

The eighth “Star Wars” movie topped the international chart with $56.6 million during the weekend. That was 25% above Fox’s video game adaptation “Assassin’s Creed,” which took in $45 million from 10,487 screens in 68 markets.

“Rogue One” now has $437.1 million internationally to go along with a domestic total of $477.3 million, the eighth-largest of all time. China is already the sixth-largest international market, trailing only the U.K. with $73.3 million, Germany with $41.2 million, France with $33.2 million, Australia with $32 million, and Japan with $31.4 million.

“Rogue One,” the first major Hollywood title to hit China in 2017, has not performed as well as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” when it opened on the Saturday of the same weekend a year ago and took in $53.2 million in its first two days on its way to a $124 million total. Disney held a Dec. 21 premiere in Beijing with director Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Donnie Yen, and Jiang Wen.

“Rogue One” is already the 41st-highest grosser in worldwide box office, surpassing the entire run of “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

“Assassin’s Creed” nearly doubled its total international gross this weekend, pushing its number to $98 million. Russia led the way with a first-place launch of $9.4 million, followed by $6.8 million in the U.K., $4.6 million in Australia, $3.8 million in Italy, and $3.7 million in Mexico.

“Assassin’s Creed,” based on the popular Ubisoft video game with a budget of $125 million, stars Michael Fassbender as a career criminal sent back to the Spanish Inquisition. It’s generated only moderate traction in the U.S. with $49.5 million after three weeks.