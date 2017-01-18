Sony’s “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” and Regency Enterprises’ “Assassin’s Creed” have both secured release dates in mainland China. The territory is the world’s second largest theatrical film market.

“Resident Evil” will be released on Feb.17, a week after another actioner “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” reaches Chinese screens. “Sing also releases in China on Feb. 17, three days after “La La Land” opens on Valentine’s Day.

“Assassins Creed” is released by 20th Century Fox in many territories, but the film was financed in association with Taiwan’s Catchplay and by Hong Kong’s Alpha Pictures. Those deals also gave them rights in Greater China.

“Assassins Creed” has grossed $185 million globally, with only $53 million of that in the domestic North American market.

“Resident Evil” starts its global commercial rollout from Jan. 23 in Japan, with most other territories following on Jan. 26 or 27 and a few more on Feb. 3.