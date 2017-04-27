PVR Deal to Expand IMAX Position in India

Asia Bureau Chief
PVR Deal to Expand IMAX Position
Courtesy of Arka Mediaworks

PVR Cinemas, India’s largest multiplex theater operator, is to install an additional five IMAX theaters. The new, giant screens will go into complexes in Delhi and other cities.

The agreement will eventually bring to 10 the total controlled by PVR. There are currently 11 IMAX screens in operation in India with a further 15 contracted to open.

PVR currently operates a cinema circuit of 579 screens at 126 properties in 50 cities with four IMAX screens in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida.

“We’ve been trying to develop the Indian market for 15 years, and now finally have the momentum to build out our brand nationwide and release Bollywood films,” said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond.

S.S. Rajamouli’s big-budget fantasy film “Baahubali 2: The Conclusion,” produced by Arka Mediaworks, will be released in IMAX format from tomorrow in India, North America and selected international territories.

