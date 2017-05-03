Top Filmmakers Share Prizes at Korea’s Baeksang Awards

Awards heat at the Baeksang Arts awards was shared between the trio of Korean films which appeared last year at Cannes, as well as 2016 Oscars contender “The Age of the Shadows.” Park Chan-wook’s lesbian drama “The Handmaiden” won the grand prize.

“As this prize is for ‘Handmaiden,’ (which features two women in love), I hope to live in a society where no one is discriminated because of their gender, sexual orientation or identity. I recommend you consider this when voting,” said Park in his acceptance speech. South Korea goes to the polls next week (May 9) to elect a new president, after the last was impeached. Another lesbian romance drama, “Our Love Story” won best debut actress for Lee Sang-hee.

Launched in 1964, Baeksang is currently the country’s only awards covering both film and TV. Hit fantasy romance series “Goblin” won the grand prize for TV, as well as best TV actor for Gong Yoo.

Na Hong-jin’s occult thriller, “The Wailing” won best film prize, while best film director went to Kim Jee-woon for “Shadows.” The film also earned Song Kang-ho the best actor prize. Son Ye-jin was named best film actress for her role in Hur Jin-ho’s historical romance drama “The Princess.”

Last year’s smash hit, zombie actioner, “Train to Busan” took two trophies home: best debut director for Yeon; and best supporting actor for Kim Eui-sung.