‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ Set for China Release in September

“War for the Planet of the Apes” is set to get a theatrical release in mainland China in mid-September. Rights holder, 20th Century Fox confirmed that the film will open in Chinese theaters on Sept. 15.

The date is some two months after its North American outing. And it is some three weeks after the end of China’s unofficial blackout period in which Hollywood import titles cannot be given new releases.

The summer break comes to an end with the Aug. 25 release of “Cars 3,” “Baby Driver” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Christopher Nolan’s war drama “Dunkirk” follows on Sept 1. And “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is set for Sept. 8.

Previous instalments were released in China with good results. “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” grossed $30.8 million in October 2011. “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” earned $107 million in September 2014.