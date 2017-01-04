“Passengers,” Sony’s romantic space epic, has finally locked down its release slot in mainland China. It will hit Chinese theaters on Friday, Jan. 13.
That date puts it just one week after the mainland China release of “Rogue One.”
Securing a China release is no surprise as it is one of several Sony titles that were part of an investment and marketing deal between the studio and China’s Wanda that was announced in September.
And “Passengers” stars, Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt were in China on Dec. 17 as part of the film’s global promotional tour. But at that time a release date for China was not announced.
The film has failed to live up to expectations in North America, where it was released pre-Christmas. To Jan. 1 it had grossed $121 million worldwide, with $61.5 million of that in North America and a further $60 million in international territories.
It released in Hong Kong on Dec. 22. where it grossed $918,000 (HK$712 million) in its first weekend, ranking second behind “Rogue One.”
I feel “Rogue One” will have the upper hand. Not just because it’s “Star Wars” but because Donnie Yen is one of Hong Kong’s top action star. Obviously “Rogue One” won’t do as well as “The Force Awakens” but having recognizable stars in relation to the territories it’s playing in helps. It’s why I felt “Avatar” did well given that Pandora was hugely influenced by China’s various natural landmarks. “Star Wars” is smart to have a diverse cast that can project to a diverse audience. Plus…Donnie Yen was frikkin’ great in the film. Easily had some of the best lines and action scenes. “I am one with the Force and the Force is with me.” :) I feel, given that this article speaks about how Chinese investors had a hand in “Passengers”, that they wanted to see how the film did here before finding a release date. By releasing it in January where there is no real competition is a smart move I admit but, like I said, “Rogue One” will take a huge amount of the audience. I predict anywhere from $100-$200 million will be added to “Rogue One” from China assuming it plays as well over there as it did here. But China will save “Passengers” box office…possibly. Like I said. I’m not sure how well the film will play over there when another big science fiction film is playing in the next theater over.
Lol, they’re already watching it via torrents. Sheesh, no wonder Hollywood is losing revenue.
I didn’t even think about torrents. I was just thinking “Rogue One” will take most of the sci-fi audience but yeah, there will be a whole three weeks before it comes to China, there are probably plenty of free online ways to get a film that got critically panned. Word of mouth probably reached over there already. Good point.