Pakistan Ends Ban On Indian Films

Pakistan has finally lifted a ban on Indian films screening in the country.

On January 26, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif gave his go ahead. That was followed some days later by notification from the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage. “The Federal Government is pleased to continue the existing open policy to display all international movies (including Indian films) in Pakistani cinemas,” it said.

Pakistani importers of Indian films are now required to submit a request to the Information and Broadcasting Division that includes the name and cast of the film. The request will be forwarded to the Ministry of Commerce for an import license.

The first Indian film to release will be “Kaabil”, starring Hrithik Roshan, this week. That will be followed by Shah Rukh Khan-starring “Raees” next week.

Longstanding cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan over the disputed territory of Kashmir resumed in September 2016.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) called for a ban on Pakistani artistes working in Bollywood. That was swiftly followed by a reciprocal ban by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Indian content.

In October 2016, Indian political outfit Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to block the release of Karan Johar’s “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” as Pakistan’s Fawad Khan was one of the film’s stars. The matter was resolved by a meeting between the stakeholders.

Similarly, the January release of Rahul Dholakia’s “Raees,” starring Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, proceeded smoothly in India after the superstar met with MNS representatives.

The lifting of the ban on Indian films comes as a respite for the Pakistani distribution industry. Indian films are extremely popular in Pakistan, accounting for some 70% of box office. The information ministry notice acknowledges that the resumption of Indian content is for the “revival of the Pakistani film industry.”