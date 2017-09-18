‘Operation Mekong’ Wins China’s Golden Rooster Prize

Asia Bureau Chief
'Operation Mekong' Wins Golden Rooster Prize
Courtesy of WellGo USA

Patriotic Chinese action movie, “Operation Mekong” was named best picture at China’s annual Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. “I am not Madame Bovary” picked up three prizes, including those for director Feng Xiaogang and lead actress Fan Bingbing, according to local media reports.

The event is China’s longest running film festival and shifts location annually. This year, the ceremony was held in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia on Saturday.

Deng Chao picked up the best actor award for his role in “Dead End.” Wu Yanshu earned the best supporting actress prize for housing drama “Relocate.” The best supporting actor prize was split between Wang Qianyuan in “Saving Mr. Wu” and Yu Hewei in “Madame Bovary.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad