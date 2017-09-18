‘Operation Mekong’ Wins China’s Golden Rooster Prize

Patriotic Chinese action movie, “Operation Mekong” was named best picture at China’s annual Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival. “I am not Madame Bovary” picked up three prizes, including those for director Feng Xiaogang and lead actress Fan Bingbing, according to local media reports.

The event is China’s longest running film festival and shifts location annually. This year, the ceremony was held in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia on Saturday.

Deng Chao picked up the best actor award for his role in “Dead End.” Wu Yanshu earned the best supporting actress prize for housing drama “Relocate.” The best supporting actor prize was split between Wang Qianyuan in “Saving Mr. Wu” and Yu Hewei in “Madame Bovary.”