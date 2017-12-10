IFFAM: ‘Newton’ Star Rajkummar Rao Signs Horror Comedy

Rising star Indian actor, Rajkummar Rao has signed an untitled film alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor (“Haseena Parkar”), by director duo Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (“A Gentleman”).

Principal photography will commence by the end of January 2018. Dinesh Vijan is producing for Maddock Films (“Hindi Medium”). Rao describes the film as an “out-of-the-box, raucous horror-comedy.”

Rao, who will receive one of the Variety Asian Actors to Watch award at IFFAM later this week, is enjoying the best year of his career.

He is the star of political satire “Newton,” which was released in India in late September on the day it was announced that it would be India’s entry in Oscar’s foreign language category. It not only racked up the box office numbers, but also won Rao best actor at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

Survival drama “Trapped” released in March and alongside enormous critical acclaim, performed well at the box office.

Romantic comedy “Behen Hogi Teri” released in June and won Rao even more plaudits and some modest box office. Another romantic comedy “Bareilly Ki Barfi” was also showered with praise and was a hit.

Terrorist drama “Omerta” premiered with much approbation at the Toronto film festival in September.

Just when it seemed that the actor could not put a foot wrong, he did. In October, while shooting an episode “Lip Sing Battle”, the Indian version of American of reality television format “Lip Sync Battle,” he fractured his ankle.

The accident meant that the shoot of his big-ticket film “Fanne Khan,” alongside Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, had to be delayed slightly. However, the box office numbers of Rao’s November release, the romantic drama “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,” provided succor.

It wasn’t just theatrical releases for Rao. The period drama series “Bose: Dead/Alive” where he transformed himself into Indian freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose, bowed Nov. 20 on OTT platforms ALT Balaji and Jio Cinema and has clocked impressive numbers since.

The busy actor is currently shooting “Fanne Khan” and 2018 releases include “5 Weddings” and “Love Sonia.” Rao’s mentor, Hansal Mehta, who helped shape his career with “Shahid”, “CityLights”, “Aligarh”, and now “Omerta,” is planning another film with him.