“Okja,” Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi, fantasy movie by Bong Joon-ho, the Korean director of “Snowpiercer,” is set to receive theatrical releases in South Korea and the U.S.

In Korea, the film’s theatrical outing will be handled by Next Entertainment World, the company said today. Netflix last year acquired NEW’s Korean disaster drama “Pandora,” and sci fi thriller “Lucid Dream.”

Netflix said that the film will also get a limited day-and-date release in the U.S., but it did not disclose further details.

An international production with an investment of $50 million from Netflix, “Okja” will premiere on Netflix in June in over 190 countries. Brad Pitt’s Plan B is involved as a co-producer. With Korea’s Ahn Seo-hyun in the lead, the picture also stars Tilda Swinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins and Paul Dano.

The film sees a Korean girl risk everything to prevent a multinational company from kidnapping her best friend, a beast called Okja. Released on Feb. 28, the film’s teaser video has received over 1 million views.

Netflix is becoming increasingly active in Korea. Earlier this week it agreed to back period zombie thriller series “Kingdom” by Kim Seong-hun (director of hit movie “Tunnel”) and series writer Kim Eun-hee, who wrote 2016 TV hit “Signal.”