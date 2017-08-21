Nepal Picks ‘White Sun’ as Oscars Contender

White Sun Venice
Courtesy of Venice Film Festival

Nepal’s Oscar selection committee has unanimously chosen Deepak Rauniyar’s multi award-winning “White Sun” (“Seto Surya”) as the country’s entry in the foreign language category.

A portrait of post-civil war Nepal during the fragile deadlocked peace process, the film has had considerable festival play. It debutes in Venice’s Horizons strand and went to Toronto, Busan, Singapore, Dubai, Palm Springs, Rotterdam, Goteborg, Hong Kong, Sydney, Edinburgh and Karlovy Vary.

En route, the film picked up awards including the Interfilm Award at Venice, the Silver Screen Award for best Asian feature film at Singapore, the New Voices/New Visions Grand Jury Prize at Palm Springs, and the audience award, Don Quixote award and Ecumenical jury award at Fribourg.

The film stars Dayahang Rai, Asha Maya Magrati and Rabindra Singh Baniya and is a Nepal/U.S./Netherlands/Qatar co-production. Producers include Joslyn Barnes (“Cameraperson”) and Michel Merkt (“Toni Erdmann”), while Danny Glover is an executive producer. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reveal the foreign language shortlist in December. Oscar nominations will be announced Jan. 23 and the awards will take place in Los Angeles March 4.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad