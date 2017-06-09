China Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Has Biggest Opening Day for Tom Cruise Film

Chinese moviegoers have offered a warm welcome to Tom Cruise’s horror-actioner “The Mummy.”

The movie opened to $18.7 million on Friday — the biggest first day for a Cruise movie in China.

“The Mummy” generated $20.5 million from more than 33 international markets that opened on Wednesday and Thursday. It debuted in Russia to $1.6 million and a 62% market share on Thursday for the biggest Cruise opening day ever.

It launched in Brazil with $526,000 on Thursday — also the biggest Cruise debut day in that market.

With a $125 million budget, “The Mummy” will need to perform strongly overseas to see a profit. It’s launching in 63 international markets this weekend and already saw a record opening in Korea on Monday.

“The Mummy” is expected to take in $35 million to $40 million at 4,034 North America locations in its opening weekend.

Alex Kurtzman directed “The Mummy” and Cruise plays a freelance treasure hunter who resurrects an ancient, evil Egyptian princess, portrayed by Sofia Boutella. Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Russell Crowe also star in the film.

“The Mummy” launches Universal’s “Dark Universe” franchise. The studio earned $1.2 billion worldwide from its last three Mummy films from 1999, 2001, and 2008.