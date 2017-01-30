Malaysian-Hong Kong action thriller “Mrs K” has been set as the opening film of the Osaka Asian Film Festival. The festival, which runs March 3-12, will close with the world premiere of teen music drama “Parks” by Osaka-born director Seta Natsuki.

Other sections will be announced over the next few weeks. They include a competition section, which selects Asian films previously unreleased in Japan, as well as special screenings, an indie forum, and other special programs.

“Parks” is the story of a student and a high school girl who try to recreate an old love song previously recorded by the girl’s father. It stars Hashimoto Ai (“The Kirishima Thing”,) Sometani Shota “Satoshi: A Move for Tomorrow, and Chen Kaige’s upcoming “Kukai”.)

“Mrs K” is directed by Ho Yuhang (“At The End of Daybreak”,) and premiered at the Busan festival in October.