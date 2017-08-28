More Turmoil for China’s Wanda as Rumors Fly

China’s Dalian Wanda issued a stern denial Monday following rumors that company chairman Wang Jianlin had been detained by authorities as he attempted to fly abroad.

“Rumors have been spread by people with ulterior motives,” it said in a statement. “This is not the first time. Similar ones circulated in mid-August when chairman Wang went to Lanzhou.”

The latest stories, which emerged on a financial blog, said that Wang and his family were en route to the airport in Tianjin near Beijing, before a planned flight to the U.K. He was apparently prevented from leaving China and released after a few hours.

Wanda sent Variety a written statement denying the rumor. But a spokesman declined to add to the statement, and did not say whether Wang is currently in China or not.

Dalian Wanda is not listed. The Hong Kong-traded shares of Wanda Hotel Developments were down 7.5% at HK$1.60, by 3.30pm on Monday afternoon. Wanda Film Holdings shares have been suspended since July. Wanda Commercial Properties shares were delisted earlier this year on Hong Kong and have not yet been relisted in mainland China.

In the current feverish atmosphere surrounding Wanda and a handful of other high-profile companies involved in overseas acquisition, but now slapped down by government, it is difficult to tell fact from fiction.

In July, Wanda issued a denial that state-owned investment firms had been ordered to sell its stock and corporate debt. A few days later, however, noted emerged online from a meeting between regulators and bankers that halted lending to Wanda and its subsidiaries.

Other rumors currently doing the rounds point to the heads of all major listed companies and state-owned enterprises being effectively grounded and required to remain in China until after the upcoming Communist Party Congress. That is expected this autumn, at a time between August and November, but no date has been formally announced.