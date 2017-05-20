Cannes: MK2 Buys China’s ‘Walking Past The Future’ for France

Asia Bureau Chief
Cannes: MK2 Buys China's 'Walking Past
Nagy Henrik

MK2 has acquired French rights to “Walking Past The Future,” the Chinese film that appears this week in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. Rights are sold by Edko Films.

The drama is directed by independent filmmaker and Cannes newcomer Li Ruijun, whose previous films “Flying with the Crane” and “River Road” premiered at Venice and Berlin respectively.

Set in modern day China, the story centers on Yaoting (Yang Zishan), daughter of aging migrant workers living in the city, who takes part in a series of highly-paid medical experiments, with tragic consequences.

“Walking Past the Future” is produced by Beijing QiTai Ocean Cultures & Media Co., Ltd., Edko (Beijing) Films Limited, Irresistible Alpha Limited, Edko Films Limited, PULIN Production Limited, and Hucheng No. 7 Films Limited.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad