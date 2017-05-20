Cannes: MK2 Buys China’s ‘Walking Past The Future’ for France

MK2 has acquired French rights to “Walking Past The Future,” the Chinese film that appears this week in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival. Rights are sold by Edko Films.

The drama is directed by independent filmmaker and Cannes newcomer Li Ruijun, whose previous films “Flying with the Crane” and “River Road” premiered at Venice and Berlin respectively.

Set in modern day China, the story centers on Yaoting (Yang Zishan), daughter of aging migrant workers living in the city, who takes part in a series of highly-paid medical experiments, with tragic consequences.

“Walking Past the Future” is produced by Beijing QiTai Ocean Cultures & Media Co., Ltd., Edko (Beijing) Films Limited, Irresistible Alpha Limited, Edko Films Limited, PULIN Production Limited, and Hucheng No. 7 Films Limited.