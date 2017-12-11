‘Mihara,’ ‘Savage,’ ‘Without a Head’ Named as Macau Project Winners

Director Jacqueline Castel and producer Pier Harrison’s psychological horror film “Mihara” won the Ivanhoe Pictures award at the IFFAM project market. The U.S.-Japan production will follow an American teenage girl, traumatised by her mother’s ambiguous death, who is drawn to a mysterious Japanese volcano.

Castel is currently in pre-production on her first narrative feature, a Tokyo-set erotic thriller co-written with Sasha Grey (“The Girlfriend Experience”), and in production on feature documentary “Thee Temple Ov Psychick Youth.”

Director Liam O’Donnell and producer Matthew Chausse’s U.S.-France-Indonesia sci-fi action project “The Last Savage” won the Hairun Pictures award. The film will follow a boy who is raised by tigers. When hunters kill his adopted family, he is forced to fight in a deadly new arena.

The producer and director previously collaborated on O’Donnell’s debut feature “Beyond Skyline” which is currently on release. Chausse has producing credits including “The English Teacher” and “The Countess,” and has Indonesian action adventure “Giganto” in pre-production.

Malaysian producer/director team Pete Teo and Liew Seng Tat won the Huace Pictures award for drama comedy thriller “The Girl Without a Head.” The film will follow a decapitated girl who is in search of her identity.

Liew won a slew of awards for his debut feature “Flower in the Pocket,” including the New Currents and audience awards at Busan, the Tiger award at Rotterdam, and the Grand Prix at Fribourg. He was one of the 15 directors on portmanteau film “15Malaysia” that was produced by Teo.

Teo is a popular singer-songwriter and actor. His last appearance as an actor was in “Ghost in the Shell.”

All three awards carry a prize of $10,000 each. The project market concluded Dec. 11.