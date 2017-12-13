Mamoru Hosoda Animation ‘Mirai’ Set for July Release

Japanese animation maestro, Mamoru Hosoda will release his new feature on July 20, 2018 distributor Toho announced.

Titled “Mirai of the Future” (“Mirai no Mirai”,) the film centers on a four-year-old boy who feels his place in his parent’s affections threatened by the arrival of a baby sister, Mirai. Then she reveals herself as a girl from the future.

Hosoda has credits that include the 2006 teen fantasy “The Girl Who Leapt Through Time” and the 2015 hit “The Boy and the Beast” He is making the film with Studio Chizu, the animation house he founded in 2011. Nippon Television is among the committee of co-producers.

Early in the millennium Hosoda was hired by Studio Ghibli to direct “Howl’s Moving Castle,” an animation based on a children’s novel by British author Diana Wynne Jones. Studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki took over the project, however, and Hosoda left Ghibli under a cloud.

Ironically, Hosoda was hailed as the next Miyazaki when he first rose to international attention a decade ago. He has since carved out a unique identity for animation that combines realistic settings with stories that range from the near-futuristic (“Summer Wars,” 2009) to the fairy tale fantastic (“Wolf Children,” 2012).