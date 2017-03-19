Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, head of Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board, says he sought over four minutes of material to be cut from “Beauty And The Beast.” That is far more than the three second “gay moment” that has flustered regulators in some other countries.

When Disney refused the film was withdrawn without being released in Malaysia.

Speaking in a Q&A format interview with published on Sunday by New Straits Times and widely abstracted in other Malaysian media, Abdul Hamid said that the Censorship Board (known as the LPF) wanted to cut 4 minutes and 38 seconds from the film. The proposed cuts came in three places.

The first was during the performance of a song where a male character (LeFou) hugs the other (Gaston) from behind. The second was to “suggestive song lyrics with sexual innuendos” and the third was an unidentified scene at the end of the movie.

“The length of the (proposed cut to the) song was about three seconds but we could not recommend a three-second cut as it would make the song choppy and people would be angry. The other cuts are on the actions,” said Abdul Hamid.

He also says that publicity around the film and director Bill Condon had made the problem more acute for the censors. Abdul Hamid says that the LPF’s curiosity had been raised by the homosexual elements introduced into the live action film that were not present in the 1991 animated predecessor. And he says that viewers had emailed the organization prior to its certification.

“Maybe if Condon had not mentioned the ‘gay element,’ people wouldn’t be so curious and we could let it go with a potentially minor cut. And this whole thing may not have been an issue. We at LPF want to preserve films as much as how they are intended by the director, but the moment the ‘gay element’ is thrown into the mix, we had to protect ourselves,” said Abdul Hamid in the interview.

Muslim-majority Malaysia has often been proud of its racial diversity and moderate version of Islam, but in the current political climate conservative forces are increasingly dominant and intolerant. Under fire Prime Minister Mohammad Najib Razak has recently embraced the hard line Islamic factions that he previously shunned, in order to bolster his chances of winning the next general election. Homosexuality between men is illegal in Malaysia under both the criminal code and sharia law. Najib Razak’s leading political opponent, Anwar Ibrahim has twice been jailed on sodomy charges.

Quoted by official press agency Bernama this weekend, Deputy Home Minister, Nur Jazlan Mohamed said: “any films on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), the government will not allow (for screening) because the elements portrayed in the movie could influence us.”

“Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) ideology, so we have to be extra cautious in our work. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT,” said Abdul Hamid in the New Straits Times interview.

Malaysia’s film bodies have made clear their position on LGBT matters in the past. In 2010 the Malaysian Producers Association said that gay characters would only be tolerated on film if they either repent or die.

Despite the LPF’s proposed cuts to “Beauty” Abdul Hamid said that he personally found the film to be “very funny and entertaining.” He also explained that he had hoped to take his granddaughter to see the (edited) film on commercial release.

The LPF’s decision is likely to be taken to appeal on Tuesday. The film will be screened for the Film Appeals Committee, a separate body, but which is also under wing of the Home Ministry. Including some 20 members with representatives from the Education, Information and the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism ministries and the police, its decision is final and cannot be further appealed even by a court.