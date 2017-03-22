Malaysian censors have approved “Power Rangers” for release in the country, despite the film boasting a character who questions her sexuality. The film will be released from tomorrow, uncut, and with a PG13 certificate.

The greenlight comes only a day after the country’s film appeals system overturned the request last week by the censor board (known as the Lembaga Penapis Filem) to cut “Beauty and the Beast,” which contains what its director Bill Condon had called a “gay moment.” Disney refused to cut “Beauty” and chose not to release the film as scheduled last week, pending an appeal.

Industry and media in the Muslim-majority South East Asian country had speculated that Lionsgate’s “Power Rangers” would run into similar problems as it involves a character who has been characterized as the first gay superhero. That speculation increased as major Malaysian cinema chains removed the film from their ticket sales websites yesterday.

“We received notification from the authorities today,” Maria Tan, marketing manager at the film’s Malaysian distributor TGV Pictures, told Variety. “And we have begun ticket sales.”

It is not clear if the inconsistency of the two LPF decisions is a reaction to the wave of controversy over “Beauty.” Over the weekend, head censor Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, head of Malaysia’s Film Censorship Board, seemed unmoved by the criticism.

He said that he had sought cuts of four minutes and 38 seconds to “Beauty” and that director Bill Condon had made the problem worse, by highlighting the gay moment. “Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) ideology, so we have to be extra cautious in our work. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT,” he said in and interview with the New Straits Times newspaper.

The LPF was backed up in its anti-gay approach by the government. “Any films on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender), the government will not allow (for screening) because the elements portrayed in the movie could influence us,” said Deputy Home Minister, Nur Jazlan Mohamed via official news agency Bernama.