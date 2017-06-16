Macau Festival Hires Mike Goodridge, Sets Young Film Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

The International Film Festival & Awards Macao has appointed former journalist and U.K. film executive Mike Goodridge as its artistic director. The second edition of the festival is scheduled to be held in December 8-14, in and around the former Portuguese colony of Macau that is best known for a casino industry that is bigger than Las Vegas.

In a rethink following an ambitious launch last year, the festival has reset its competition section to focus on first and second time feature directors. It will now offer a $60,000 prize to the best feature.

The festival began last year with the hiring of high profile festival selector and Sinologist Marco Mueller. But Mueller dramatically quit in September, just one day before his selections were announced.

The first edition went ahead with a caretaker team spearheaded by head of festival management Lorna Tee and Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office and president of the IFFAM organising committee.

Goodridge this week announced his departure, effective August, from London-based sales and production company Protagonist Pictures, where he had been CEO for the past three years. It is understood that Goodridge will not be resident in Macau, but shuttle to the territory when necessary. Prior to Protagonist, Goodridge held multiple roles at film trade publication Screen International, and finished as its editor.

Other programming strands include: a festival of festivals panorama section; a retrospective section known as Crossfire in which leading directors present their favorite works by other filmmakers; and a family-friendly sidebar.

The festival’s industry hub, headed by producer and sales agent June Wu, will return with masterclasses, seminars and an East-West co-production market. It will present some 14 projects in search of finance and industry partners.

The festival’s selection consultants include Giovanna Fulvi for Greater China; Aseem Chabara for India; Violeta Bava for Latin America; Fionnuala Halligan for Europe; and Hiromi Aihara for Japan.

Chinese film director and producer Huang Jianxin, producer Michael J. Werner; Korean producer Oh Jung Wan, Hong Kong producer and distributor Nansun Shi, and producer Luis Urbano, will act as advisors to the festival. The announcements were made Friday at an event in Macau, presided over by Hong Kong actress Miriam Yeung, who was appointed as IFFAM’s talent ambassador.