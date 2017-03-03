Pang Ho-Cheung’s “Love Off The Cuff” has been set as the opening film of the 41st edition of the Hong Kong International Film Festival.

The film is the third instalment in an offbeat romantic comedy series that began with “Love in a Puff” in 2010 and continued in 2012 with “Love in the Buff.” The central couple, played by returning stars Miriam Yeung and Shawn Yue, find their relationship further strained by external circumstances.

After previous episodes were situated in Hong Kong and then Beijing, the setting this time is transposed to Taiwan. “I always thing a good relationship can cross borders and stand the test of time,” said Pang in a statement.

The festival will this year be held April 11-25. It has already revealed that programming strands include: a section of restored classics by Mike de Leon and Robert Bresson; a 10th anniversary tribute to the late Edward Yang; and several winners from the recent Berlinale. A full program announcement will be made on March 14.