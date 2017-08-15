Lionsgate Plans South Korean Theme Park With Hunger Games, Twilight Areas

Lionsgate is planning a South Korean theme park that will have areas devoted to its “Hunger Games,” “Twilight” and “Now You See Me” franchises along with its upcoming “Robin Hood” movie.

The studio is teaming with Landing Jeju Development Co. Ltd. to develop Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Shinhwa World, Korea. The park, which will contain approximately 1.3 million square feet, will be Lionsgate’s first branded outdoor theme park.

The project will be developed into seven movie zones, each themed around a specific Lionsgate property, with visitors experiencing actual movie scenes through state-of-the-art rides, attractions and reproduced streets and towns. Each zone will also feature themed restaurants, cafes, souvenir shops and entertainment performances.

The companies said in a joint announcement Tuesday that Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Shinhwa World is expected to commence construction in 2018 and is scheduled to open in 2019. The Lionsgate theme park will be the centerpiece of the Jeju Shinhwa World resort, which began opening earlier this year with Four Seasons, Marriott and Somerset hotels, resort condominiums and villas, high end retail, a waterpark, other theme parks, a casino and an entertainment center.

Lionsgate has been moving into the theme park business in recent years, most notably in a partnership with Dubai Parks and Resorts. Under that agreement, a Lionsgate Zone at the Motiongate park will open in the fall. It features two Hunger Games-themed rides, the Capitol Bullet Train (a roller coaster ride) and the Panem Aerial Tour, along with a “Step Up: All In” live stage event.

The company is also partnered with Lai Sun on Lionsgate Entertainment World in Hengqin, China, an indoor immersive entertainment center built around the “Hunger Games,” ‘Twilight,’ “Divergent’ and ‘Now You See Me’ franchises. That property is expected to open next year.

Lionsgate announced last year that it was partnering with Spain-based Parques Reunidos for indoor entertainment centers in Europe and the U.S. specifically designed for high-traffic urban areas, like malls. Each one will include approximately 10 Lionsgate properties along with retail and dining facilities.

Lionsgate has estimated that its themed attractions launching or planned in the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia will be attracting an aggregate of 20 million annual visitors by 2020.

The studio’s five “Twilight” films grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide. Its four “Hunger Games” movies, starring Jennifer Lawrence, took in $2.9 billion worldwide.

“We’re pleased to partner with our friends at Landing International, one of Asia’s premier developers, on our first branded outdoor theme park and one of our largest and most exciting location-based entertainment destinations,” said Lionsgate chief executive officer Jon Feltheimer in a statement.

“Our partners are creating a world-class resort that will be the perfect home for our theme park,” he added. “Under the leadership of Tim Palen, Kerry Phelan and Jenefer Brown, and driven by a valuable portfolio of intellectual property, we have built a global location-based entertainment business in just three short years.”

Yang Zhihui, chairman and executive director of Landing International Development Limited, said, “We are very excited to have the first Lionsgate Movie World at Jeju Shinhwa World bringing Hollywood movies and their immersive environments to our theme park to deliver a premium guest experience.”