‘Lion’ and Nicole Kidman Dominate Australia’s AACTA Awards

“Lion” picked up a further five prizes at the Australian Academy of Cinematic and Television Arts Awards. Its haul included best picture, and best director for Garth Davis.

The prizes were presented Wednesday evening at the Star Event Centre, Sydney. Earlier in the week at a prize-giving lunch, “Lion” made a clean sweep of the technical awards, winning in all seven categories for which it was nominated.

The cast of “Lion” was richly rewarded. Nicole Kidman was named best supporting actress, Dev Patel was named best supporting actor, and child star Sunny Pawar was named best actor, becoming the youngest ever recipient. Kidman won a second acting prize, best guest or supporting actress in a TV drama, with “Top of the Lake: China Girl.” The same series also earned a best actress award for Elisabeth Moss, and a best guest or supporting actor in a TV series award for Ewen Leslie.

The prize for best actress, in a film role, went to Emma Booth for her role as a serial killer in “Hounds of Love.”

Hugo Weaving earned an AACTA award for best actor in a TV drama with his role in “Seven Types of Ambiguity.”

The inaugural AACTA Award for best Asian film was awarded to Indian drama “Dangal,” with Russell Crowe and Rachel Griffiths on hand to make the presentation.

The Longford Lyell Award, was presented to Australian film director Phillip Noyce by Sam Neill and Tianna Sainsbury, with video and in person tributes from Harrison Ford, Michael Caine, Jeff Bridges, Gillian Armstrong, David Stratton, Liev Schrieber, and Thora Birch.

The awards this year have brushed up against the sex harassment scandals sweeping the entertainment industry. Geoffrey Rush, one of Australia’s best known actors, on Saturday resigned as president of AACTA, following allegations that he had behaved inappropriately while engaged two years ago at the Sydney Theatre Company. Rush denies the claims. In total, The Weinstein Company-produced “Lion” picked up 12 AACTA awards.

“On behalf of all women, this problem is not just in the film industry,” Armstrong told AAP on the red carpet.

“Geoffrey Rush is no Harvey Weinstein, and I’ve had more than a handful of interactions with Harvey Weinstein,” actress Rachel Griffith told Australian media.