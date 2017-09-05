Lee Chang-dong Lights up Haruki Murakami Adaptation ‘Burning’

Director Lee Chang Dong'Poetry' Film Photocall,
AGF s.r.l./REX/Shutterstock

Top Korean auteur, Lee Chang-dong has set “Burning” as the first film he will direct in some eight years. The picture is an adaptation of the short story “Barn Burning,” written by Japan’s “Norwegian Wood” author Haruki Murakami, and first published in The New Yorker.

The film is to be produced by Lee’s Pine House, Now Films and Oh Jung-wan’s Bom Films Production. It will star actor Yoo Ah-in (“The Throne”) as one half of a mysterious couple that a writer meets at a party. In the story, the man claims to be an arsonist, and last year Lee described the project as a mystery thriller.

“It is a story about young people in today’s world. When they think of their lives and this world it must feel like a mystery,” Lee said at the Busan festival last year.

Pine House was previously in talks with actor Kang Dong-won (“Veteran,” “Woochi”) for another role. The actress for the lead female role, has not yet been finalized. Production starts later this month.

It had been set to begin in November last year, but was held up by a dispute between Murakami and Japanese broadcaster NHK, which owns rights to many Murakami works.

Lee, who was also Korea’s minister of culture between 2003-04, has a stellar track record as a director of challenging art movies. He won the silver lion at Venice in 2002 for “Oasis,” and the screenplay award at Cannes in 2010 for “Poetry,” his most recent film as director. His “Secret Sunshine” earned Jeon Do-yeon the best actress award at Cannes in 2007.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad