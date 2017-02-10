Coming in to Berlin, South Korean powerhouse CJ Entertainment has racked up a strong list of sales in Asian territories for its recent string of box office hits. In each case, it now aims to turn regional sales success into momentum that reaches buyers in European and international territories.

Crime thriller, “Master,” which stars Lee Byung-hun (“G.I. Joe,” RED”) and Gang Dong-won, was sold to Twin for Japan, Movie Cloud for Taiwan Clover Films for Malaysia and Singapore, JGB Pictures for Australia and New Zealand, Viva Communications for The Philippines VR Films & Studio for India and Medyavizyon for Turkey. The film has scored $51 million at the Korean box office and CJ’s overseas affiliates are releasing the picture in Vietnam and Indonesia (with OKTN.) CJ America already released it in the U.S. and Canada, with $596,000 grossed to date.

“Confidential Assignment,” which has grossed $45.2 million after three weeks at the top of the Korean chart, has been sold to many of the same distributors including Movie Cloud, JBG, VR Films, and Viva.

Other pre-Berlin deals on the film include one with Deltamac for Hong Kong and Macau, and another with Gulf Film for the Middle East.

New Park Kwang-hyun title, “Fabricated City” was sold to Movie Cloud, JBG, VR Films, and Viva, and also to Long Shong for Taiwan and Italy’s Minerva.

CJ’s Vietnamese co-production, “Saigon Bodyguards” has also scored sales. The action comedy, which was directed by Japan’s Ken Ochiai and produced by Canada’s Niv Fichman and Sweden’s Kim Ly, was released in Vietnamese theaters in December and topped the chart. The film was sold to Gaga Communications for Japan, VR Films & Studio for India, and to JBG Pictures for Australia and New Zealand. CJ America is handling the release in North America.