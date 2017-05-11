Korean Film Council Chairman Kim Sae-hoon Offers His Resignation

Facing widespread condemnation and possible legal charges, Kim Sae-hoon has submitted his resignation as chairman of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC.)

The move comes only one day after the inauguration of Moon Jae-in as South Korea’s new president. Among Moon’s campaign promises was a shakeup of KOFIC.

Kim had been accused of embezzling public money and to have colluded with Korea’s disgraced former President Park Geun-hye, who wanted the film industry to serve a nationalist agenda.

KOFIC, which is the leading regulator and financier of the Korean film industry, was seen to have slashed its financing of the Busan International Film Festival and to have unfairly handled support programs for art house cinema.

“I apologize for failing to protect the film industry from absurdities. Feeling deeply responsible, I would like to resign from my post,” said Kim in a statement. “Although I did my best by explaining and giving legal, administrative grounds, it was not enough.”

Last December, eight film industry groups filed charges against Kim and held protests calling for his resignation and detention.

Despite the stance of Moon and the local industry, the Ministry of Culture is unlikely to immediately accept Kim’s resignation as KOFIC is currently being audited. Kim’s three-year term is scheduled to end on Dec. 30.

Kim was recommended for the post by Kim Jong-deok, a former culture minister. He is now under arrest for his involvement in compiling the government’s blacklisting of culture industry figures.