Korea’s Yu Ji-tae Joins Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built’

Courtesy of Atnine Films

South Korean actor, Yu Ji-tae has joined the cast of maverick filmmaker Lars von Trier’s upcoming “The House That Jack Built.” Yu is the first Asian actor to appear in a von Trier movie.

Set in the U.S. in the 1970s, “House” revolves around a serial killer played by Matt Dillon. Uma Thurman, Bruno Ganz, and Riley Keough are also on board.

Yu won the role following a joint pitch by producer Zentropa Entertainment and and Korean distributor Atnine Film. Neither company has revealed details of his role, which Yu finished shooting in Sweden in late March.

Known for his role in Park Chan-wook’s 2003 hardboiled thriller “Old Boy,” Yu has expanded his career into directing, producing and film festival organizing. His recent filmography includes crime drama “Split,” which is now in competition at Italy’s Udine Far East Film Festival. “House” is set for a 2018 release.

Marketplace

