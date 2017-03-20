South Korea’s film and television industries are to be allowed access to a government tax break previously reserved for manufacturers.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said that the Restriction of Special Taxation Act, had been amended. Changes will take effect from Friday (Mar 24).

Cultural goods — film, TV and K-pop music — have become major export goods for Korea. But the sector is currently suffering from an import ban in China that is connected to the Korean government’s decision to deploy the THAAD anti-missile system.

Production costs from January 2016 can be set against corporate tax bills, with small companies able to reduce their costs by 10%. Mid-sized companies can claim 7% and conglomerates by 3%.

Qualifying TV content can include drama series, animation and documentaries featuring cultural and natural heritage of the country. Feature films need to be screened in cinemas for at least 7 consecutive days, or a single day in the case of KOFIC-acknowledged arthouse and indie titles.

The Ministry expects that the new law will drive a $417 million increase in investment, and create about 6,400 more jobs in film and TV over the next 5 years.

“The new law is to help grow the film and TV industry that have a great ripple effect on tourism and exports, and aid the companies in the industry that are suffering due to the Chinese ban on imports of Korean cultural products,” the Ministry explained.

“We hope this would be a chance to vitalize the production of and investment into homegrown media content, so another smash-hit TV series like ‘Descendants of the Sun” and blockbuster films like ‘Avatar’ and ‘Star Wars’ can be made on home soil,” a ministry official told news agency Yonhap.