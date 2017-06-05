Korea Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Beats ‘Dead Men,’ Despite Soft Opening

Despite a soft opening, “Wonder Woman” debuted on top of the South Korean box office, earning $8.46 million from 1.16 million admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Screening on 1,034 screens nationwide. Its weekend score was only the sixth best this year by a non-Korean movie.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” slipped to second place, with a week-on-week drop of 58%. It earned $3.76 million between Friday and Sunday, for a total of $17.9 million after two weekends.

Opening on the same day as “Wonder Woman,” Fox’s latest production in South Korea, “Warriors of the Dawn” debuted in third. The war drama initially debuted second on Wednesday behind “Wonder Woman,” but was overtaken by “Pirates” on Friday.

CGV Arthouse’s political documentary, “Our President” took fourth. It earned $2.24 million between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative $8.33 million after two weekends.

UPI’s “Get Out” dropped to fifth, earning $1.08 million between Friday and Sunday. The horror thriller has accumulated $14.7 million since its May 17 release.

Japanese animation, “Beyblade Burst God” landed in sixth. The Thursday opener earned $335,300 over opening four days. Earning $227,300 over the weekend, DreamWorks’ “The Boss Baby” extended its total to $16.5 million after five weekends.