Korea Box Office: Warner’s ‘V.I.P.’ Wins Weekend As Local Titles Dominate

Warner Bros.’ third Korean-language production, “V.I.P.” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The Park Hoon-jung (“New World”) movie opened on Wednesday and earned $6.87 million from 940,000 admissions over five days. Starring Jang Dong-gun, the crime drama involves the son of a high-ranking North Korean official who is suspected of committing serial murders and agents that chase after him.

Previous winner, “A Taxi Driver” slipped to second, earning $3.87 million between Friday and Sunday. The Showbox movie has earned a total of $80.1 million from 11.4 million admissions since its Aug. 2 release. That makes “Taxi Driver” the eleventh biggest release of all time in South Korea, beating “Haeundae,” “The Host” and “King and the Clown.” The top two films accounted for 46% of the total weekend box office.

Two other Korean releases, Lotte Entertainment’s “Midnight Runners” and Next Entertainment World’s horror “The Mimic” took third and fourth place, respectively. “Midnight Runners” earned $3.77 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $34.1 million after three weekends. “Mimic” earned $1.75 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $7.95 million after two weekends.

Dropping 71%, “War for the Planet of the Apes” slipped to fifth. The Fox release earned $1.51 million between Friday and Sunday to extend its total to $14.3 million after two weekends.