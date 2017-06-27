Korea Box Office: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Debuts on Top

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
Paramount’s “Transformers: The Last Knight” topped the Korean box office, albeit with a franchise low score.

Debuting Wednesday with local distribution by Lotte Entertainment, the fifth film in the hugely popular franchise earned $12.9 million from 1.75 million admissions over five days. Dominating 1,727 screens nationwide, “Last Knight” accounted for 64% of the total weekend revenue.

Local thriller, “A Day” remained in second. It earned $1.67 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $7.07 million after two weekends.

“The Mummy” slipped to third from the previous weeks’ top spot. The UPI release earned $1.2 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.1 million after three weekends on release.

Cannes action drama, “The Villainess” took fourth place, earning $712,000 between Friday and Sunday. The NEW release has a cumulative $8 million after three weekends.

Emma Watson and Tom Hanks-starring “The Circle” landed in fifth. Opening on Thursday, the sci fi drama earned $370,200 over four days.

