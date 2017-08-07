Korea Box Office: ‘Taxi Driver’ Revs up Third Biggest Opening of All Time

Opening on Wednesday, “A Taxi Driver” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. With top Korean actor Song Kang-ho and German star Thomas Kretschmann, the Showbox release earned $30.7 million from 4.36 million admissions over five days. That is the third highest opening score of all time, behind “Roaring Currents” and “Train to Busan” in admissions terms.

Based on real events, “Taxi Driver” is the story of a Korean taxi driver who becomes involved in a German journalist’s reporting of the Gwangju Pro-Democracy Movement in 1980. The film is directed by Jang Hun.

Previous winner, CJ Entertainment’s “The Battleship Island” slipped to second with a 73% weekly decline. The Ryoo Seung-wan-directed movie earned $5.08 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $41.4 million after two weekends. UPI’s “Despicable Me 3” slipped to third, earning $3.68 million between Friday and Sunday. The animated feature has earned a cumulative $17.0 million since its Jul. 26 release.

The top three films accounted for 90% of the total weekend box office. In fifth place, “Dunkirk” earned $1.33 million for a total of $20.0 million after three weekends.