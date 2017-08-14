Korea Box Office: ‘Taxi Driver’ Outpaces ‘Midnight Runners’  

Showbox’s “A Taxi Driver” remained on top of the South Korean box office. The Korean drama earned $12.9 million from 1.77 million admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $56.0 million from 8.09 million admissions after two weekends. That makes “Taxi Driver” the biggest release of the year, ahead of CJ’s action drama “Confidential Assignment,” which earned $55.94 million.

Opening on Wednesday, “Midnight Runners” debuted in second. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $9.53 million between Friday and Sunday for a 5-day total of $13.6 million. Directed by Jason Kim (“Koala”), “Runners” sees the story of two Police University students who witness a kidnapping case and track it down.

Thursday opener, Warner Bros.’ “Annabelle: Creation” landed in third. The horror movie earned $6.63 million over opening four days.

Despite a week-on-week drop of 68%, UPI’s “Despicable Me 3” jumped to third from the previous week’s fourth place. CJ’s “The Battleship Island” suffered an even steeper decline.

“Despicable Me” earned $1.16 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $19.4 million after three weekends. Historical movie, “Battleship Island” earned $823,000 for a three-week total of $43.5 million.