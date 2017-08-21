Korea Box Office: ‘Taxi Driver’ Sells 10 Million Tickets For Third Weekend Win

“A Taxi Driver” remained on top of the South Korean box office for the third consecutive weekend. The Showbox release earned $6.9 million from 950,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $71.8 million.

With 10.35 million admissions, it is the first film to pass the 10 million ticket sales mark this year. It is also only the 15th in Korean history.

A Lotte Entertainment release, “Midnight Runners” remained in second place. The police action drama earned $6.11 million between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $27.1 million after two weekends.

Opening on Tuesday (Aug. 12), “War for the Planet of the Apes” landed in third. The Fox release earned $11. 2 million over opening six days.

Next Entertainment World’s Korean horror, “The Mimic” opened on Thursday and earned $4.55 million over four days. Incurring a week-on-week drop of 66%, “Annabelle: Creation” took fifth place. The Warner Bros. release earned $1.84 million between for a total of $12.35 million after two weekends. In sixth, UPI’s “Despicable Me 3” earned $536,000 and extended its total to $20.8 million after four weeks.

Local documentary “Criminal Conspiracy” debuted in seventh, earning $473,000 between Thursday and Sunday. Directed by Choi Seung-ho (“Spy Nation”), the political documentary examines how public broadcasting has changed over the past ten years of conservative governments.