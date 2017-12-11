Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Wins Third Weekend

Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a two-weekend total of $7.82 million.

Animated features, “Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure” and “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” debuted on Thursday (Dec. 7) and took third and fourth, respectively. Distributed by Next Entertainment World (NEW), local animation “Pororo” earned $2.28 million over four days. Japanese animation “Mary,” distributed by CGV Arthouse, earned $2.22 million between Thursday and Sunday. Another Thursday opener, “American Assassin” landed in sixth. The action drama earned $1.12 million over first four days.

With a week-on-week drop of 57%, “Murder on the Orient Express” slipped to fifth place from the previous week’s third. It earned $1.1 million between Friday and Sunday to extend its total to $5.47 million after two weekends.

NEW’s “The Chase” took seventh place, as it endured a steep drop of 73%. The local thriller earned $351,000 for a total of $2.84 million after two weekends.