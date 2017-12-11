You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Wins Third Weekend

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jeong Eun ho, courtesy of Showbox

Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a two-weekend total of $7.82 million.

Animated features, “Pororo, Dinosaur Island Adventure” and “Mary and the Witch’s Flower” debuted on Thursday (Dec. 7) and took third and fourth, respectively. Distributed by Next Entertainment World (NEW), local animation “Pororo” earned $2.28 million over four days. Japanese animation “Mary,” distributed by CGV Arthouse, earned $2.22 million between Thursday and Sunday. Another Thursday opener, “American Assassin” landed in sixth. The action drama earned $1.12 million over first four days.

With a week-on-week drop of 57%, “Murder on the Orient Express” slipped to fifth place from the previous week’s third. It earned $1.1 million between Friday and Sunday to extend its total to $5.47 million after two weekends.

NEW’s “The Chase” took seventh place, as it endured a steep drop of 73%. The local thriller earned $351,000 for a total of $2.84 million after two weekends.

More Film

  • Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Wins Third

    Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Wins Third Weekend

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • Dubai: Mohamed Hefzy's Film Clinic Boards

    Dubai: Mohamed Hefzy's Film Clinic Boards Abu Bakr Shawky's 'Yomeddine' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Stays Tops

    China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Stays Tops Ahead of ‘Paddington 2’

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • IFFAM: Pang Ho-cheung Readies Three Part

    IFFAM: Pang Ho-cheung Readies Martial Arts Three-Parter

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • IFFAM: ‘Newton’ Star Rajkummar Rao Signs

    IFFAM: ‘Newton’ Star Rajkummar Rao Signs Horror Comedy

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • ‘God’s Own Country’ Wins Big at

    ‘God’s Own Country’ Wins Big at British Independent Film Awards

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

  • Loving Vincent Animation Oscars

    ‘Loving Vincent’ Passes $20 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    Two Korean titles, “The Swindlers” and “Forgotten” remained on top of the South Korean box office. “Swindlers” earned $3.18 million from 418,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $26.7 million after three weekends. The Showbox release accounted for 24% of the total weekend box office. Megabox’s “Forgotten” earned $2.34 million for a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad