Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Remains on Top, Ahead of ‘Forgotten’

By

Sonia's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jeong Eun ho, courtesy of Showbox

Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release.

Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” landed in second to fourth places. South Korean mystery thriller “Forgotten,” a Megabox release, earned $4 million admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Directed by Zhang Hang-jun (“A Hard Day”), “Forgotten” sees the story of two brothers who experience strange events as they move to a new place.

“Orient Express” earned $3.46 million over its opening five days. NEW’s “The Chase,” a thriller featuring two characters who hunt down the suspect of a long-unsolved crime, earned $1.92 million. “Forgotten” and “Chase” will stream on Netflix after their theatrical runs in Korea.

“Justice League” slipped to fifth place, suffering a week-on-week drop of 79%. The Warner Bros. release earned $414,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $13.2 million after three weekends. Re-released on Wednesday, Gil Junger’s “If Only” landed sixth. The romance drama earned $397,000.

More Film

  • Korea Box Office: 'Swindlers' Remains on

    Korea Box Office: 'Swindlers' Remains on Top, Ahead of 'Forgotten'

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • ‘Lion’ Sweeps AACTA Technical Awards

    ‘Lion’ Sweeps AACTA Technical Awards

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • Vincent Cassel'It's Only the End of

    Vincent Cassel Joins Top Korean Cast in ‘Sovereign Default’

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • Coco Disney Pixar

    China Box Office: ‘Coco’ Doubles Score in Second Weekend

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Address Han Solo’s Death and New Female Characters

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • Disaster Artists

    'The Disaster Artist' Dazzles, 'Call Me by Your Name' Stays Strong

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

  • Los Angeles Critics Name 'Call Me

    Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. Crowns 'Call Me by Your Name' Best Picture of 2017

    Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release. Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad