Korea Box Office: ‘Swindlers’ Remains on Top, Ahead of ‘Forgotten’

Showbox’s “The Swindlers” remained on top of the South Korean box office, earning $5.13 million from 672,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday. The crime thriller has a cumulative total of $21.5 million from 3 million admissions after two weekends on release.

Three Wednesday (Nov. 29) openers, “Forgotten,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Chase,” landed in second to fourth places. South Korean mystery thriller “Forgotten,” a Megabox release, earned $4 million admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Directed by Zhang Hang-jun (“A Hard Day”), “Forgotten” sees the story of two brothers who experience strange events as they move to a new place.

“Orient Express” earned $3.46 million over its opening five days. NEW’s “The Chase,” a thriller featuring two characters who hunt down the suspect of a long-unsolved crime, earned $1.92 million. “Forgotten” and “Chase” will stream on Netflix after their theatrical runs in Korea.

“Justice League” slipped to fifth place, suffering a week-on-week drop of 79%. The Warner Bros. release earned $414,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $13.2 million after three weekends. Re-released on Wednesday, Gil Junger’s “If Only” landed sixth. The romance drama earned $397,000.