Korea Box Office: ‘Steel Rain’ Defeats ‘Star Wars’ to Dominate Weekend

Korean action thriller, “Steel Rain” opened on top of the South Korean box office. It comfortably beat global blockbuster “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

“Steel Rain” is directed by “The Attorney” director Yang Woo-suk. It focuses on the nuclear threats after a coup in North Korea forces its leader and his elite guard to come South.

The film was released on Thursday by Next Entertainment World release and earned $12.1 million from 1.63 million admissions over four days. As a measure of its success, the film accounted for 55% of total weekend box office.

Opening on the same day, “Star Wars” debuted in second and earned $5.17 million between Thursday and Sunday. That is lower than the opening four-day score of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which was $8.62 million in 2015.

Korean animation “Pororo Dinosaur Island Adventure” earned $1.26 million between Friday and Sunday in third place, for a total of $3.89 million after two weekends. Japanese animation, “Witch’s Flower” earned $691,000 for a two-week total of $3.46 million.

Local mystery thriller, “Forgotten” earned $630,000 between Friday and Sunday to extend its total to $9.54 million after three weekends. Suffering a steep drop of 82%, Showbox’s “The Swindlers” dropped to sixth place from the previous week’s top spot. The crime thriller earned $586,000 for a total of $28.5 million after four weekends.