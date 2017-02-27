Opening on Wednesday, UPI’s thriller “Split” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The M Night Shyamalan movie scored $6.94 million from 967,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday.

Korean trio “New Trial,” “Fabricated City,” and “A Single Rider” took second, third and fourth places, respectively.

With a week-on-week drop of 42%, Opus Pictures’ “Trial” earned $3.27 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $13.3 million after two weekends. CJ’s “City” earned $1.4 million for a total of $16.9 million after three weekends.

Opening on Wednesday, Warner Bros. International Production, “Rider” earned $1.78 million over its opening five days. Starring Lee Byung-hun and Kong Hyo-jin, “Rider” sees a fund manager becoming suspicious of his wife’s adultery.

CJ-distributed DreamWorks title “Trolls” remained in fifth, earning $908,000 for a cumulative $3.05 million after two weekends.

Opening on Wednesday, “John Wick: Chapter Two” landed in sixth with $1.28 million over five days. That exceeds the total score of the series’ first instalment.

Another Wednesday opener, “Hacksaw Ridge” debuted in seventh. Winning Oscars for best film editing and sound mixing, the war drama earned $825,000 between Wednesday and Sunday.

Next Entertainment World’s new release sci-fi thriller, “Lucid Dream” had a soft opening in ninth place. It earned $562,000 in five days.