Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Dominates Weekend

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” dominated the South Korean box office over the weekend. The Sony release earned $3.74 million on its Wednesday opening day and $25.6 million from 3.56 million admissions between to Sunday. It played on 80% (1,965 screens) of the country’s total cinema screens and accounted for 83% of total weekend box office.

Lee Joon-ik’s historical drama, “Anarchist from Colony” slipped to second from the previous week’s top place. The Megabox release earned $2.31 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $12.4 million after two weekends.

Suffering a week-on-week drop of 82%, “Transformers: The Last Knight” tumbled to third. The Lotte Entertainment release earned $476,000 and extended its total to $18.4 million after three weekends.

Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” remained in fourth in its second weekend. Showing on 104 screens, the Netflix movie earned $352,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $1.42 million after two weekends.

With a painful drop of 91%, local actioner “Real” dropped to fifth from the previous weekend’s third. Distributed by CJ Entertainment, “Real” showed on 312 screens, but earned $105,000 for a total of $2.81 million after two weekends.