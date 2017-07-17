Korea Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Spins $43 Million After Two Weeks

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second week, accounting for 64% of total weekend revenue. Showing on some 1,780 screens nationwide, the Sony release earned $10.5 million from 1.42 million admissions between Friday and Sunday, for a cumulative of $42.9 million after two weekends.

Disney’s “Cars 3” debuted in second. Opening on Thursday, the family adventure animation earned $1.91 million over four days. It accounted for 11% of the total weekend box office.

Lee Joon-ik’s historical drama “Anarchist from Colony” slipped to third, with a minor week-on-week drop of 38%. The Megabox release earned $1.46 million between Friday and Sunday and extended its total to $15.1 million after three weekends on release.

Re-released on Wednesday, Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” landed in sixth, beating “Okja” and “Transformers: The Last Knight.” “Dark Knight” earned $313,000 over its opening five days. Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” took eighth, earning $202,000 between Friday and Sunday from 93 screens. The Netflix movie has earned a total of $1.8 million after three weekends. “Transformers” earned $142,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $19 million after four weekends.