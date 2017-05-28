Korea Box Office: ‘Pirates’ Rules Weekend, ‘President’ Lands in Second

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” landed on top of the South Korean box office, accounting for 48% of the total weekend revenue. Opening on 1,323 screens nationwide on Wednesday (May 24), the Disney release earned $11.5 million from 1.52 million admissions in five days. Its opening day was $1.46 million exceeding that of “Beauty and the Beast,” 2017’s biggest non-Korean release.

Political documentary, “Our President” debuted in second. The Thursday opener earned $4.36 million in first four days, by far the biggest opening weekend score for a homegrown independent documentary. The film revisits the journey of Roh Moo-hyun, South Korea’s president from 2003 to 2008.

UPI’s “Get Out” and CJ Entertainment’s Cannes entry “The Merciless” slipped to third and fourth, respectively. “Get Out” earned $3.01 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $12.7 million after two weekends. “Merciless” earned $826,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $6.13 million.

DreamWorks’ “Boss Baby” dropped to fifth, earning $692,000 between Friday and Sunday. The animated feature has accumulated a total of $16.2 million after four weekends.