Opening on Wednesday, Opus Pictures’ “New Trial” debuted on top of the South Korean box office. The crime drama scored $7.3 million from 1 million admissions over five days, accounting for 34% of the total weekend box office.

Based on a true murder case in South Korea in 2000, “Trial” is the story of a boy who serves 10 years in prison for murder, and of a young attorney who tries to prove his innocence.

CJ Entertainment’s “Fabricated City” slipped to second, earning $3.4 million between Friday and Sunday. It has made $13.9 million since its Feb. 9 release.

UPI’s “The Great Wall” debuted in third. It earned $2.88 million between Wednesday and Sunday.

CJ’s “Confidential Assignment” took fourth, with a week-on-week drop of 65%. The action drama earned $1.42 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $54.5 million after five weekends.

DreamWorks’ “Trolls,” locally distributed by CJ, landed in fifth. It earned $1.42 million between Thursday and Sunday.

Fox’s Gore Verbinski-directed mystery thriller, “The Cure for Wellness” opened on Wednesday. It took sixth place, earning $929,000 over five days.

Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, animated feature “Run Ozzy Run” landed in seventh. The Canada-Spain co-production earned $422,000 between Thursday and Sunday.