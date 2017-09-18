Korea Box Office: ‘Murderer’ Stays on Top, ‘Baby Driver’ Debuts in Second

Courtesy of Showbox

Local crime thriller, “Memoir of a Murderer” remained on top of the South Korean box office in its second weekend. The Showbox release earned $3.61 million from 484,000 admissions between Friday and Sunday for a total of $14.8 million after two weekends.

Other than “Memoir,” foreign titles dominated the top-ten chart. Opening on Thursday, British action thriller, “Baby Driver” debuted in second. The Sony release earned $3.12 million over four days. Another Thursday opener, UPI’s “American Made” landed in third. The Tom Cruise-starring action drama earned $1.91 million.

“It” and “The Hitman’s Bodyguard” slipped to fourth and fifth from the previous week’s second and third, respectively. Warner Bros.’ “It” earned $882,000 between Friday and Sunday, incurring a week-on-week drop of 72%. The horror movie has earned $5.94 million after two weekends. “Bodyguard” earned $907,000 for a total of $11 million after three weekends on release.

“A Monster Calls” landed in sixth. Locally distributed by Lotte Entertainment, the Spanish fantasy drama earned $333,000 between Thursday and Sunday.

