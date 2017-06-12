Korea Box Office: ‘The Mummy’ Beats ‘Villainess’ and ‘Wonder Woman’

The Mummy 2017
Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Mummy” landed up top of the South Korean box office, breaking box office records Tuesday, when it opened in South Korean cinemas. It finished with $17.8 million after six days.

With $6.57 million from 873,000 admissions on opening day, it beat opening records for local and foreign films previously held by “Train to Busan” and “Captain America: Civil War.” It accounted for 52% of total weekend box office revenue.

Cannes Midnight screener, “The Villainess” debuted in second. Opening on Thursday, the local action drama earned $3.36 million over four days.

“Wonder Woman” slipped from top spot to third, with a drop of 72%. The Warner Bros. release earned $1.77 million for a total of $13.4 million after two weekends. In fourth place, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” also dropped 70%. The Disney release earned $1.11 million between for a total of $21 million after three weekends.

Political documentary, “Our President” took fifth. It earned $996,000 between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative $11.0 million after three weekends. With a drop of 91%, Fox International Production’s Korean-language war drama “Warriors of the Dawn” slipped to sixth in its second weekend. It earned $246,000, for a total of $5.34 million after two weekends.

