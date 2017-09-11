Korea Box Office: ‘Memoir of a Murderer’ Lands on Top, Ahead of ‘It’

Opening on Wednesday, Korean crime thriller “Memoir of a Murderer” landed on top of the South Korean box office. The Showbox opened across 1,064 screens nationwide and earned $8.61 million from 1.19 million admissions over first five days. Based on a best-selling novel written by Kim Young-ha, movie is the story of a former serial killer with Alzheimer who struggles to protect his daughter from another murderer. It is directed by Won Shin-yun (“The Suspect”).

Warner Bros.’ “It” debuted in second. The horror drama opened on the same day as “Memoir” and earned $4.22 million.

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” slipped to third place from the previous week’s top spot. It earned $2.13 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $9.31 million after two weekends.

Long-running, “A Taxi Driver” remained in fourth, earning $743,000 between Friday and Sunday. The South Korean contender for the foreign-language Academy Awards race has accumulated a total of $83.9 million after six weekends.

Another local release, Lotte Entertainment’s “Midnight Runners” dropped to fifth place. It earned $675,000 and extended its five-weekend total to $38.7 million.

Incurring a drop of 80%, Luc Besson’s “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” earned $398,000 for a total of $3.44 million after two weekends.