Opening on Wednesday on 849 screens, “Logan” topped the South Korean box office. It scored $8.12 million from 1.08 million admissions over five days.

That is the Wolverine saga’s best opening in the country. It also beat the opening score of “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” previously the biggest non-Korean R-rated release.

Lotte’s Korean thriller “Bluebeard” opened on the same day and took second place. It earned $6.54 million from 910,000 admissions between Wednesday and Sunday. Starring Cho Jin-woong (“The Handmaiden”), the Lee Soo-yeon film sees an elderly patient confess a murder to a doctor.

With a drop of 74%, UPI’s “Split” earned $1.33 million between Friday and Sunday for a cumulative $10.7 million after two weekends. Opus Pictures’ “New Trial” suffered a 70% drop, earning $967,000. “Trial” has made a total of $15.6 million after three weekends. CJ-distributed DreamWorks title “Trolls” remained in fourth. It earned $328,000 for a cumulative of $4.1 million after three weekends.

“Snowy Road,” a Korean historical drama set in the Japanese colonial era, opened on Wednesday and earned $598,000 over five days. Re-edited for theatrical release, the picture originally aired on KBS in 2015 as a two-part television special.

Boosted by the Oscar spotlight, “La La Land” and “Moonlight” enjoyed week-on-week increases of 98% and 32%, respectively. “La La Land” earned $225,000 taking its total to $24.3 million after 13 weekends. “Moonlight” earned $217,000 over the weekend for a total of $739,000 after two weekends.