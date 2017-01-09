Japanese animated feature “Your Name” debuted on top of the Korean box office, adding to its successes elsewhere in Asia.

Officially opening on Wednesday (Jan. 4,) the body-swap tale scored $8.1 million from 1.18 million admissions by Sunday, accounting for 31% of the weekend box office. That includes some $536,000 earned from previews.

Last year “Your Name” broke records in Japan and China.

Down 59%, CJ Entertainment’s star-studded crime drama “Master” slipped to second place. It earned $4.02 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $44.23 million after two weekends.

Two UPI releases, “Passengers” and “Sing” took third and fourth. “Passengers” earned $3.47 million between its Wednesday opening and Sunday. “Sing” earned $1.23 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $10.2 million after three weekends.

Russian animation, “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” took fifth place, earning $1.53 million over five days. In comparison, “The Snow Queen 2” earned $2.33 million over five days in 2014.

Next Entertainment World’s local romantic comedy, “Because I Love You” earned $1.64 over its first five days.

“La La Land” earned $880,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $19.1 million after five weekends. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” dropped 81% and tumbled to eighth place. It earned $786,000 for a total of $7.26 million after two weekends.