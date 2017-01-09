Korea Box Office: Japanese Animation 'Your
Courtesy of Toho

Japanese animated feature “Your Name” debuted on top of the Korean box office, adding to its successes elsewhere in Asia.

Officially opening on Wednesday (Jan. 4,) the body-swap tale scored $8.1 million from 1.18 million admissions by Sunday, accounting for 31% of the weekend box office. That includes some $536,000 earned from previews.

Last year “Your Name” broke records in Japan and China.

Down 59%, CJ Entertainment’s star-studded crime drama “Master” slipped to second place. It earned $4.02 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $44.23 million after two weekends.

Two UPI releases, “Passengers” and “Sing” took third and fourth. “Passengers” earned $3.47 million between its Wednesday opening and Sunday. “Sing” earned $1.23 million between Friday and Sunday for a total of $10.2 million after three weekends.

Russian animation, “The Snow Queen 3: Fire and Ice” took fifth place, earning $1.53 million over five days. In comparison, “The Snow Queen 2” earned $2.33 million over five days in 2014.

Next Entertainment World’s local romantic comedy, “Because I Love You” earned $1.64 over its first five days.

“La La Land” earned $880,000 between Friday and Sunday for a total of $19.1 million after five weekends. “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” dropped 81% and tumbled to eighth place. It earned $786,000 for a total of $7.26 million after two weekends.

